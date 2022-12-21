Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Trading Up 6.5%

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.30 and last traded at $3.30. 59 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 21,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Itaú Corpbanca alerts:

Itaú Corpbanca Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.08 and a 200 day moving average of $3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Itaú Corpbanca

Itaú Corpbanca ( NYSE:ITCB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $432.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.27 million. Itaú Corpbanca had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Itaú Corpbanca will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Itaú Corpbanca by 4.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 86,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Itaú Corpbanca by 196.5% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 265,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 176,076 shares during the period. 0.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Itaú Corpbanca

(Get Rating)

Itaú Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand and time deposits, certificates of deposit and bankers' drafts; and lending in Chilean pesos and foreign currencies, trade financing, general commercial and consumer loans, working capital loans, personal installment loans, mortgage loans, credit lines, and letters of credit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Corpbanca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Corpbanca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.