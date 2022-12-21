Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 20th

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share on Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF stock opened at $45.67 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 52 week low of $43.07 and a 52 week high of $65.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JSML. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 275.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 55.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 8,172 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 314,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,050,000 after buying an additional 47,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter.

