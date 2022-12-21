Japan Airport Terminal (OTCMKTS:JTTRY) Trading 7.4% Higher

Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JTTRY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 7.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.48 and last traded at $23.35. 1,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 1,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.74.

Japan Airport Terminal Trading Up 7.4 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.31.

Japan Airport Terminal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Japan Airport Terminal Co, Ltd. primarily engages in the management of passenger terminal buildings in Japan. It operates through three segments: Facilities Management, Merchandise Sales, and Food and Beverage. The company constructs, manages, and operates domestic passenger terminal buildings; rents offices, stores, and other facilities to airline companies and airport concessionaires; and operates and manages parking lots.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Airport Terminal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Airport Terminal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.