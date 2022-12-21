JB Capital LLC Acquires 32,069 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

JB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 373.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,069 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $5,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Allstate by 13.1% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 136.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,289 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Allstate in the second quarter worth about $797,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Allstate by 3.8% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL stock opened at $133.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.14, a PEG ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.07 and its 200 day moving average is $126.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $111.85 and a 52-week high of $144.46.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. Allstate’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -239.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Allstate to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Allstate to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.08.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

