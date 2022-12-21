JB Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

JB Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,413 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 1.6% of JB Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $14,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,604,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,357,000 after buying an additional 7,930,452 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,718.9% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,144,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 8,040,638 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,572,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,683,000 after buying an additional 39,984 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,137,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,412,000 after buying an additional 105,587 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,504,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,236,000 after buying an additional 361,610 shares during the period.

USMV opened at $71.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.36. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

