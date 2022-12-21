JB Capital LLC Buys New Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 62,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,504,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 31,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $2,556,319.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 596,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,722,444.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $317,822.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 31,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $2,556,319.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 596,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,722,444.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 601,293 shares of company stock valued at $47,659,759 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $79.56 on Wednesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $96.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.75%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

