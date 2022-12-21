JB Capital LLC Decreases Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

JB Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hexcel by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,420,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $500,755,000 after buying an additional 475,375 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Hexcel by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,749,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $282,424,000 after buying an additional 372,322 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Hexcel by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,742,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $222,585,000 after buying an additional 212,487 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Hexcel by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $202,771,000 after buying an additional 344,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Hexcel by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,476,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $147,301,000 after buying an additional 103,891 shares in the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HXL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Hexcel from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hexcel from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Hexcel from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hexcel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hexcel Stock Performance

In related news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 1,257 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $77,481.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,802.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HXL opened at $56.86 on Wednesday. Hexcel Co. has a 52-week low of $47.38 and a 52-week high of $65.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.77 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.61 and a 200-day moving average of $57.03.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $364.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.38 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Hexcel’s payout ratio is presently 31.50%.

Hexcel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Featured Stories

