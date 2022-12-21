JB Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

JB Capital LLC increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 671.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,518 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 251,996 shares during the period. Comcast comprises about 0.9% of JB Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.55.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA stock opened at $34.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $52.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.95.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.68 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

