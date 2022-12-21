JB Capital LLC Has $2.44 Million Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

JB Capital LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth $27,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $43,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 933.3% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 93 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth $39,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $424.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.08. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.21 and a 1-year high of $494.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $415.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $406.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.23. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a $0.6825 dividend. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.43.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $390.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 46,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,099,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

