JB Capital LLC Purchases 1,092 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

JB Capital LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BDX. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

BDX stock opened at $249.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $280.62. The firm has a market cap of $70.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $234.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.30.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.02. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 61.90%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading

