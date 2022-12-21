Jean Robitaille Sells 16,000 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) Senior Officer Jean Robitaille sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.40, for a total value of C$1,126,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,883,814.40.

Jean Robitaille also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

On Thursday, December 1st, Jean Robitaille sold 8,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.25, for a total value of C$562,000.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of TSE AEM traded up C$0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$71.38. 162,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,542,665. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of C$48.88 and a 1 year high of C$84.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$63.75 and a 200-day moving average price of C$60.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12.

Agnico Eagle Mines Increases Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( TSE:AEM Get Rating ) (NYSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$1.89 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.6900001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.553 per share. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 82.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$86.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$79.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$75.00.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.