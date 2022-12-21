Jersey Electricity plc (LON:JEL) Increases Dividend to GBX 10.80 Per Share

Jersey Electricity plc (LON:JEL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.80 ($0.13) per share on Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Jersey Electricity’s previous dividend of $7.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Jersey Electricity Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of JEL opened at GBX 500.60 ($6.08) on Wednesday. Jersey Electricity has a 52-week low of GBX 480 ($5.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 634.85 ($7.71). The company has a market capitalization of £153.38 million and a PE ratio of 1,170.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 506.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 531.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Tony Taylor bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 528 ($6.41) per share, with a total value of £21,120 ($25,655.98).

Jersey Electricity Company Profile

Jersey Electricity plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Jersey, the Channel Islands. The company provides energy solutions for domestic and commercial customers looking to switch from fossil-fuel-based energy to clean and low-carbon electricity; and home solutions, including heating systems and hot water, renewable energy, electric transport and related chargers, amenity lighting, air conditioning, and CosyCare maintenance.

