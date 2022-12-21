Jet Protocol (JET) Price Hits $0.0167 on Major Exchanges

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $28.37 million and $67,619.50 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0167 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded down 27.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00015121 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036904 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00040346 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005944 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00020330 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00226685 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003794 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01709886 USD and is down -3.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $65,402.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.