JGP Wealth Management LLC Acquires 272 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Cummins by 22.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,756,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,939,000 after acquiring an additional 691,053 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cummins by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,299,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,705,000 after buying an additional 544,899 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 18,796.4% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 432,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 430,250 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Cummins by 21.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,430,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,507,000 after acquiring an additional 250,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 151.7% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 378,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,260,000 after acquiring an additional 228,142 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of CMI traded up $4.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $241.51. 2,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,818. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $240.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.70. The company has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $254.09.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CMI. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cummins to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cummins from $222.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on Cummins to $247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total value of $237,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,979.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total transaction of $248,951.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,839,491.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total transaction of $237,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,979.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,348 shares of company stock worth $26,034,039 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

