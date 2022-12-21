JGP Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for 1.5% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. United Bank lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 502 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 115 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 90,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,472,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other BlackRock news, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total value of $1,002,793.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,471,925.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,500,654.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,860 shares of company stock worth $44,060,191. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BlackRock Trading Up 2.5 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $615.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on BlackRock to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $712.21.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $17.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $708.71. 4,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,952. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $678.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $653.87. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $929.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.30.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.70 by $1.85. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.95 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 53.79%.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.