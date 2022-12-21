JGP Wealth Management LLC Buys 412 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.0% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 9,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Schubert & Co grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 1,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 1,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $168.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.83.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $168.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,947,557. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $193.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market cap of $152.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.79.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

