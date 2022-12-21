JGP Wealth Management LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,051,553,000 after buying an additional 625,340 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,713,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,980,558,000 after purchasing an additional 904,707 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,811,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,455,535,000 after purchasing an additional 470,928 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,716,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,103,839,000 after purchasing an additional 273,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,729,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $563,852,000 after buying an additional 273,205 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TROW stock traded up $3.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $112.51. 11,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,800,210. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.38 and its 200-day moving average is $116.39. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.53 and a 12 month high of $200.90. The company has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 29.35%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.11%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $797,457.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,489,623.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $1,241,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $797,457.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,489,623.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TROW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.20.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

