JGP Wealth Management LLC Has $706,000 Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

JGP Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in ResMed by 36.2% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in ResMed by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,684 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 9.8% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of ResMed by 1.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 54,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,810,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in ResMed by 106.1% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total value of $340,193.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,873,117.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total value of $340,193.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,873,117.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lucile Blaise sold 169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.18, for a total transaction of $38,055.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,695.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,126 shares of company stock valued at $14,520,536 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Stock Up 0.7 %

ResMed stock traded up $1.39 on Wednesday, hitting $210.30. 10,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,399. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.08. The firm has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.40 and a 1 year high of $264.31.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.51. ResMed had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The business had revenue of $950.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 32.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on RMD. KeyCorp increased their price target on ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.00.

ResMed Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

