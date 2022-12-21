JGP Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,609 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for about 2.0% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $9,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 4.1% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.0% during the first quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.2% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.8% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,882 shares of company stock worth $2,211,011 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE traded up $12.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.16. 638,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,601,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.50. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $171.19.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.53%.

NKE has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.82.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

