JGP Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,364 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works comprises about 1.6% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $7,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 723.1% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $221.81 per share, with a total value of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,394,059.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

ITW traded up $2.13 on Wednesday, reaching $220.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,258. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $215.44 and a 200-day moving average of $202.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $67.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.12.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on ITW. Barclays dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.38.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.