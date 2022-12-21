JGP Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,528 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of Dolby Laboratories worth $5,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 44.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,618 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 671.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,309 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 31,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 14.8% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,610 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. 59.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Dolby Laboratories

In other news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 2,334 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.66, for a total transaction of $164,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,741,780.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dolby Laboratories news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 2,334 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.66, for a total transaction of $164,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,107 shares in the company, valued at $4,741,780.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John D. Couling sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $3,301,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,235 shares in the company, valued at $5,231,094.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,404 shares of company stock valued at $3,820,009. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DLB shares. Barrington Research lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Shares of NYSE:DLB traded up $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,845. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.55 and a 1-year high of $96.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.01.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.58 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 14.68%. Sell-side analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Read More

