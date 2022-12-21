Joel S. Marcus Sells 5,000 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) Director Joel S. Marcus sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $254,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,621.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Trading Up 2.0 %

ITCI traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,974. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.51 and a fifty-two week high of $66.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.81.

Institutional Trading of Intra-Cellular Therapies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 410.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

ITCI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.50.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

