Joshua R. Disbrow Purchases 112,371 Shares of Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) Stock

Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Rating) CEO Joshua R. Disbrow bought 112,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.22 per share, for a total transaction of $24,721.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,231,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,012.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Aytu BioPharma Stock Performance

Shares of Aytu BioPharma stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,187. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.32. Aytu BioPharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of -0.11.

Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $27.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.70 million. Aytu BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 47.20% and a negative net margin of 83.18%. On average, analysts forecast that Aytu BioPharma, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Aytu BioPharma

About Aytu BioPharma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Aytu BioPharma by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 209,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 99,859 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Aytu BioPharma by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,747,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 691,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Aytu BioPharma by 257.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 145,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 104,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.05% of the company’s stock.

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics and consumer healthcare products the United States and internationally. The company offers Adzenys XR-ODT for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in patients from six years and older; and Cotempla XR-ODT for the treatment of ADHD in patients from six to seventeen years old.

