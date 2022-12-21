Joshua R. Disbrow Purchases 112,371 Shares of Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) Stock

Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Rating) CEO Joshua R. Disbrow bought 112,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.22 per share, for a total transaction of $24,721.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,231,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,012.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Aytu BioPharma Stock Performance
Shares of Aytu BioPharma stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,187. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.32. Aytu BioPharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of -0.11.
Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $27.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.70 million. Aytu BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 47.20% and a negative net margin of 83.18%. On average, analysts forecast that Aytu BioPharma, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Aytu BioPharma
About Aytu BioPharma
Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics and consumer healthcare products the United States and internationally. The company offers Adzenys XR-ODT for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in patients from six years and older; and Cotempla XR-ODT for the treatment of ADHD in patients from six to seventeen years old.
