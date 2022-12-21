Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.70

Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.70 and traded as low as C$4.81. Journey Energy shares last traded at C$4.94, with a volume of 313,558 shares changing hands.

Journey Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.07, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$5.68 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.54. The stock has a market cap of C$315.46 million and a PE ratio of 4.88.

Journey Energy Company Profile

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

