Joystick 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $72,014.67 (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. During the last seven days, Joystick has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Joystick token can currently be bought for $0.54 or 0.00003208 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Joystick has a total market cap of $110.89 million and $72,014.67 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00014864 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036694 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00040618 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005931 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00020298 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00226487 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003780 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Joystick is a token. It launched on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content.

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.55501922 USD and is up 0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $87,275.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

