Joystick Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $110.88 Million (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 21st. One Joystick token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00003217 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Joystick has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Joystick has a total market cap of $110.88 million and approximately $74,293.10 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Joystick

Joystick (CRYPTO:JOY) is a token. It was first traded on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.55501922 USD and is up 0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $87,275.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

