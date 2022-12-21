JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Position Increased by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,189 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2,419.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

JQUA traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,417. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.47 and a fifty-two week high of $45.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.38.

