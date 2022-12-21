Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Receives $33.40 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.80.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JNPR shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

JNPR opened at $31.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92. Juniper Networks has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $38.14.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.12%.

Insider Activity at Juniper Networks

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total transaction of $192,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 813,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,054,900.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total value of $192,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 813,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,054,900.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Kriens sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $4,258,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,860,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,581,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 169,286 shares of company stock worth $5,175,559. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 477.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,736,231 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $77,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,674 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,219,772 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $57,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,075 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1,842.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 884,453 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $23,102,000 after acquiring an additional 935,217 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 196.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,315,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,491,000 after acquiring an additional 872,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,304,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Further Reading

