Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd Has $9.64 Million Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd lowered its stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 276,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Tenable makes up 6.5% of Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd owned 0.25% of Tenable worth $9,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TENB. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Tenable by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Tenable by 3.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 626,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,450,000 after acquiring an additional 18,901 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Tenable during the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Tenable by 15.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 143,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,747,000 after purchasing an additional 19,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 2nd quarter valued at $319,000. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenable alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tenable news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $671,193.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,282.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 12,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $476,258.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,626,782.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $671,193.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,282.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,608 shares of company stock valued at $1,928,959 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tenable Trading Up 0.7 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ TENB traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.29. The company had a trading volume of 9,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,856. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.80 and a 12 month high of $63.61.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on Tenable from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Tenable from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.60.

Tenable Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.