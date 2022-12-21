Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd Invests $2.03 Million in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 28,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000. Church & Dwight comprises 1.4% of Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 10.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,021,000 after acquiring an additional 8,661 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 885,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,958,000 after purchasing an additional 514,497 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 89,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,901,000 after purchasing an additional 38,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 1.1 %

CHD stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.68. The stock had a trading volume of 16,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,164. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.16 and a one year high of $105.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.45.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 13.88%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHD. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Argus raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

