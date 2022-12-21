Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd Lowers Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,900 shares during the period. Datadog comprises 2.6% of Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Datadog were worth $3,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Datadog by 791.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Datadog in the first quarter worth $399,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Datadog by 240.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the first quarter valued at $830,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DDOG stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.37. 60,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,835,969. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.19. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.45 and a 12 month high of $186.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,541.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $436.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.15 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $552,215.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 159,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,254,927.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,864,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $552,215.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 159,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,254,927.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,150,006 shares of company stock valued at $79,339,605 and have sold 207,260 shares valued at $15,736,782. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DDOG. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Datadog from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Datadog from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $137.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.15.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

