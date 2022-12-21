Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd Trims Stock Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd reduced its position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 63.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321,600 shares during the quarter. Smartsheet comprises approximately 4.4% of Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd owned 0.14% of Smartsheet worth $6,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Smartsheet by 31.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 9,298 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,986,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 133,149.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 529,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,626,000 after buying an additional 528,603 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in Smartsheet by 13.2% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $56,497.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,543.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $211,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,003 shares in the company, valued at $203,381.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $56,497.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,543.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,873 shares of company stock worth $735,687 in the last three months. 4.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Smartsheet Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NYSE SMAR traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.51. 21,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,722,971. Smartsheet Inc has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $80.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.44. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -22.78 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SMAR shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.17.

Smartsheet Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

