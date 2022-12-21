Kava (KAVA) Price Down 16% This Week

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One Kava token can now be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00004288 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Kava has traded down 16% against the US dollar. Kava has a total market capitalization of $255.65 million and $13.51 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00070111 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00053265 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001039 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007676 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00021903 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001529 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000216 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 355,043,648 tokens and its circulating supply is 355,077,575 tokens. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

