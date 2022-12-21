KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Capital Market Strategies LLC

Capital Market Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KLA by 403.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of KLA by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 47,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,290,000 after buying an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of KLA by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of KLA by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $989,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on KLA to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on KLA from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on KLA from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.28.

KLA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $385.91 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $350.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $343.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.37. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $250.20 and a 12 month high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.84. KLA had a return on equity of 120.41% and a net margin of 33.28%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 23.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $1,010,672.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,117.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.