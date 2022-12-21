Krishna Vaddi Buys 19,188 Shares of Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) Stock

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Rating) CEO Krishna Vaddi bought 19,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $98,434.44. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,011.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Prelude Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of PRLD stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $4.90. 36,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,477. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.35. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $14.15.

Get Prelude Therapeutics alerts:

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PRLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prelude Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 67.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. lifted its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 42.8% in the second quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 15,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.56% of the company’s stock.

About Prelude Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prelude Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prelude Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.