KuCoin Token (KCS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $401,482.45

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. During the last week, KuCoin Token has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. KuCoin Token has a total market capitalization of $623.56 million and $401,482.45 worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KuCoin Token token can now be bought for about $6.34 or 0.00037633 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About KuCoin Token

KuCoin Token launched on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 145,879,861 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,379,861 tokens. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom. KuCoin Token’s official website is www.kucoin.com. The Reddit community for KuCoin Token is https://reddit.com/r/kucoin.

KuCoin Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services.KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin.KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KuCoin Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

