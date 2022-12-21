KuCoin Token (KCS) One Day Volume Tops $419,184.89

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 21st. One KuCoin Token token can now be bought for about $6.32 or 0.00037555 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KuCoin Token has a total market cap of $621.76 million and $419,184.89 worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KuCoin Token Profile

KuCoin Token’s launch date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 145,879,861 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,379,861 tokens. The official website for KuCoin Token is www.kucoin.com. The Reddit community for KuCoin Token is https://reddit.com/r/kucoin. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom.

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services.KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin.KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KuCoin Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

