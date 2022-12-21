La Comer (OTC:LCMRF) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

La Comer (OTC:LCMRF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

La Comer Stock Performance

Shares of LCMRF stock opened at $1.67 on Monday. La Comer has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.67.

About La Comer

La Comer, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of self-service stores in Mexico. The company offers perishables, groceries, and general merchandise and household products. It also operates cafeteria and fresh juices sections in its stores. In addition, the company leases real estate.

