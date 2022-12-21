La Comer (OTC:LCMRF) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

La Comer (OTC:LCMRF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
La Comer Stock Performance
Shares of LCMRF stock opened at $1.67 on Monday. La Comer has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.67.
About La Comer
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on La Comer (LCMRF)
- Will AMC’s Troubles Affect Its Landlord, EPR Properties?
- Is There a Prize in Store for Kellogg Shareholders?
- General Mills Retreats To More Attractive Territory
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for La Comer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Comer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.