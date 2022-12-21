Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) PT Lowered to C$42.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 29.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LB. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$41.00.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of LB stock opened at C$32.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$31.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$35.78. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$28.23 and a 52-week high of C$45.29. The stock has a market cap of C$1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 25.05.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada ( TSE:LB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 9th. The company reported C$1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$257.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$267.30 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.2399995 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.