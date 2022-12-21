LCM Capital Management Inc Sells 173 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

LCM Capital Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,411 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 7.0% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Gould Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 24.1% in the second quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,093 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $161.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $313.30. The company has a market capitalization of $402.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $48,579.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,738.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $48,579.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,738.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,287 shares of company stock valued at $20,838,322 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Cowen increased their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $215.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.09.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

