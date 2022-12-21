Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,075 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in HP during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in HP during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in HP by 665.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in HP by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

HP Stock Performance

NYSE HPQ traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $26.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,979,633. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $41.47. The stock has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.11.

HP Increases Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.32% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $3,266,450.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,335.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other HP news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,450.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,335.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shumeet Banerji sold 17,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $510,869.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,287.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 220,333 shares of company stock worth $6,344,138. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on HPQ. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on HP from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Bank of America cut their price target on HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on HP in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Cfra set a $31.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

HP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.