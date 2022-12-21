Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Has $980,000 Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 897 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQIX has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Equinix from $810.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Cowen upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Equinix from $732.00 to $704.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Equinix from $680.00 to $660.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $757.33.

Equinix Stock Performance

Equinix Announces Dividend

NASDAQ EQIX traded up $11.25 on Wednesday, reaching $663.40. The stock had a trading volume of 848 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $621.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $637.63. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $494.89 and a 1-year high of $853.42. The company has a market cap of $61.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 162.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.90, for a total transaction of $1,749,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,088,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.90, for a total transaction of $1,749,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,088,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total value of $455,381.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,552 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,741.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,354 shares of company stock valued at $2,325,770 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.