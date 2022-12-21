Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMAT. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 555.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 48.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 2,150.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,678 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 17.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.72. The stock had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,865. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.03. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.32 and a 12-month high of $56.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.98.

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $39.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LMAT. StockNews.com raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barrington Research lowered LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director John A. Roush sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $349,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,076 shares in the company, valued at $376,745.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

