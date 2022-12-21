Lennox International Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.64 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Lennox International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 14th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $2.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.58. The consensus estimate for Lennox International’s current full-year earnings is $14.02 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Lennox International’s Q2 2023 earnings at $5.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.18 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LII. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Lennox International from $201.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lennox International from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho raised Lennox International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Lennox International from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennox International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.31.

Shares of Lennox International stock opened at $244.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $247.81 and a 200-day moving average of $235.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.91. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $182.85 and a 52-week high of $327.32.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.60% and a negative return on equity of 143.41%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LII. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 65.3% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 70.6% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 46,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Lennox International in the first quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 33.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

