Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.30-$4.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $184.00 million-$189.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $212.82 million.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:LGND opened at $63.03 on Wednesday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $57.77 and a twelve month high of $164.84. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.13.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $66.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.47 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LGND has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Benchmark dropped their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $165.00.

In related news, Director John L. Higgins sold 10,000 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $618,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 422,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,170,020.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Higgins sold 10,000 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $618,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 422,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,170,020.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 1,696 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total value of $128,285.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,943.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,185 over the last quarter. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

