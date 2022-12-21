Liquity USD 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.60 Million (LUSD)

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. One Liquity USD token can now be purchased for about $1.03 or 0.00006083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Liquity USD has a total market cap of $186.12 million and $1.60 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Liquity USD Token Profile

Liquity USD launched on April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 181,519,848 tokens. Liquity USD’s official website is www.liquity.org. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquity USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

