Lisk Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $109.31 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 21st. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00004645 BTC on major exchanges. Lisk has a market cap of $109.31 million and $40.48 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded 6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lisk alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00007402 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00025806 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000327 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005269 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004751 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002307 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004942 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,008,674 coins. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.