Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.00.

LAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithium Americas

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 8.3% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 0.5% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 99,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Lithium Americas by 14.4% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Lithium Americas by 169.5% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lithium Americas by 100.0% during the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Stock Performance

Lithium Americas Company Profile

NYSE LAC opened at $20.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 52.06, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.80 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.21. Lithium Americas has a 1 year low of $18.89 and a 1 year high of $40.39.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

