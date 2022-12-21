Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Carmel Capital Partners LLC

Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 367.6% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 62.7% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 262,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $115,776,000 after acquiring an additional 24,661 shares during the period. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:LMT opened at $486.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $470.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $436.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $338.65 and a 1 year high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Citigroup began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $477.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.