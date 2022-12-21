London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Stock Price Down 0.4%

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) shares were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7,052 ($85.67) and last traded at GBX 7,104 ($86.30). Approximately 410,808 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 626,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7,134 ($86.66).

Several analysts recently issued reports on LSEG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 9,700 ($117.83) to GBX 9,940 ($120.75) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a £100 ($121.48) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 8,000 ($97.18) to GBX 7,700 ($93.54) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 9,200 ($111.76) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a £105 ($127.55) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 9,384.29 ($114.00).

The company has a market capitalization of £39.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,228.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7,732.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 7,766.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

